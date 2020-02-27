Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A proposed law at the Jersey Shore would require beachgoers to secure umbrellas with straps or sandbags, or face a fine.
The current bill would only apply on days when the wind speed exceeds 25 mph, but some lawmakers want to get rid of that provision, making the law apply at all times.
The first fine would be $50.
Repeat offenders who don’t secure their beach umbrellas could pay up to $250.