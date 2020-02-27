



Subway cars have been painted from top to bottom as graffiti artists strike time and again, forcing trains to be taken out of service.

So far this year, there have been more than a dozen major incidents, like a row of cars covered in Jamaica, Queens.

Some have pointed out it’s like stepping into a time machine to the paint-splattered 1970s and 80s.

“You definitely don’t want the times to come back to that,” one man said.

WATCH: Former NYPD Commissioner Bratton Calls Recent Subway Graffiti ‘Outrageous’

In recent weeks, CBS2 asked subway riders what they think of the graffiti. A major concern is how vandals are able to access trains in rail yards and tunnels without being stopped by security.

“That takes a lot of time. So they could do other stuff in that same amount of time,” said Lower East Side resident Alexa Fonseca.

CBS2 has also been demanding answers on the issue, like when we will see the hundreds of new police officers the MTA approved hiring to flood its transit system.

“A hundred and forty police officers, new police officers, of the MTA police department have been sworn in and are on the job,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said earlier this month. “By the end of the year, we will have increased the size of the force by 500 police officers.”

Transit officials and the NYPD have been working on a so-called multi-pronged plan to combat subway car vandalism. More details will be unveiled later today.

The announcement is planned for 12:15 p.m. at the World Trade Center station, where one instance of graffiti was found.