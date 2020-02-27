Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
This morning’s rain is gone and we’re left with brighter skies and gusty winds. Temps will be right around 40 this afternoon, gradually falling into the 30s. With gusts of 40 mph at times, it’ll be feeling more like the upper 20s and lower 30s.
It’s mostly to partly clear overnight and colder. Lows will be in the 20s waking up tomorrow, feeling like the teens. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze, with temps struggling to get out of the 30s.
For the weekend, it’s looking dry and cold. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper 30s, while we climb a few degrees higher for Sunday.
Our next chance of any precip is late Monday into Tuesday and as of now, it’s looking like rain.