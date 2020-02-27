



From a jazz concert to a live, acoustic set, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this coming weekend.

Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Warren Smith’s Composers Workshop Ensemble

From the event description:

Warren Smith’s Composers Workshop Ensemble brings a night of live jazz to the Andrew Freedman Home. Light food and beverages will be served.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Studio Session with Strawberry Launch

From the event description:

Come see the up-and-coming rock band Strawberry Launch perform an exclusive acoustic set.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Cortiça Sound, 165 Bennett Ave., Unit 3L

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black History Month Cultural Gala

From the event description:

Come join us for a night of exciting African dancing and drumming by the FANIKE African Dance Troupe Artists. Come celebrate with us!

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TuneHatch Concert Series

From the event description:

Featured artists include Bel Holiday, Cori Rose, Rew Starr, Jules Quinn and Mimsey Mack.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Gussy’s Bar & Grille, 20-14 29th St., Queens

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

