NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens teacher is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl with autism.
Police sources told CBS2 48-year-old Marc Scheibel forced the non-verbal student to touch his private area.
The alleged incident happened Wednesday at P.S. 213 in Oakland Gardens.
Sources said there were other students in the room at the time, and a teacher’s aide recorded the abuse and notified authorities.
Scheibel was arrested at the school on charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 17 and acting in a manor injurious to a child under 17.
In a statement, the department of education called his behavior “completely unacceptable.”
“We immediately reassigned this teacher away from the classroom because of this deeply disturbing allegation,” the statement continued. “He will not have any interaction with students.”