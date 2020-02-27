Comments
RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders were on the scene at Ramapo High School due to students being exposed to an unknown chemical.
Ramapo PD at Ramapo HS in ref to approx 7 occupants of the school exposed to an unknown chemical. @MonseyFireDept @SpringValley_FD & Rockland County Hazmat investigating the source of the chemical. Students were evacuated. Spring Hill Ambulance Corp is treating the victims. pic.twitter.com/l2dHi1buxd
— Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) February 27, 2020
Approximately seven people were treated at the scene and a total of 19 were exposed, according to Ramapo Police.
Students were evacuated and are being kept warm on school buses while Rockland County Hazmat investigates the source of the chemical.