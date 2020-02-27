CBSN New YorkWatch Now
RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders were on the scene at Ramapo High School due to students being exposed to an unknown chemical.

Approximately seven people were treated at the scene and a total of 19 were exposed, according to Ramapo Police.

Students were evacuated and are being kept warm on school buses while Rockland County Hazmat investigates the source of the chemical.

