NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is known as a shark, but she just fell for a phishing scam.
Corcoran says she lost nearly $400,000 after someone pretending to be her assistant sent an invoice to her bookkeeper for a renovation payment. It seemed legitimate, so the bookkeeper paid it.
Later, they realized it was a fake email address, but the money was gone.
The FBI says last year scammers bilked some 30,000 people out of nearly $50 million.