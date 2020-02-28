Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little bit of heaven is shutting down in Manhattan.
After 77 years in business, the final Burger Heaven restaurant is closing its doors today on Lexington Avenue near East 62nd Street.
Over its rich history, a scene from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was filmed there, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was often seen dining at the former East 53rd Street location with her son, John F. Kennedy Jr.
At one time, there were eight Burger Heaven lunch counters around the city.
The owners say business has fallen off, due in part to the popularity of food delivery apps.