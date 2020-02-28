CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some New York Mets fans are using a new strategy to try to get General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen to spend some cash on new players.

The die-hard fan base has been sending the general manager donations through the popular money exchange app, Venmo.

Some fans seemingly disappointed with the off-season signings have been sending donations of $1 and even 1 cent.

Van Wagenen says that he has received more than 500 Venmo notifications since becoming the GM in 2018.

Van Wagenen, who gets a chuckle out of the donations also, says he has not cashed out on any of the money.

