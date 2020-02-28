NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the coronavirus keeps spreading, some people worry that basic goods will be hard to find, so they’re stockpiling foods and other supplies.
Some pharmacies are seeing a surge in sales thanks to coronavirus. That is especially true for face masks.
At Pasteur Pharmacy on East 34th Street in Midtown, they can’t keep N95 masks on the shelf. They are selling out immediately.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Department Of Health Guidance For Parents | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
The pharmacist says people are worried about the coronavirus, and the question isn’t what are people buying.
“What are they not buying? Masks, alcohol swabs, antiseptic, hand cleansers, all kinds of things. Anything that has to do with killing germs, basically,” said pharmacist Leon Tarasenko.
Pasteur Pharmacy has sold about 2,000 face masks within the last week, and like many places, they are now sold out.
The pharmacist here says they’ve also been selling a lot more latex disposable gloves.
Some grocery stores are selling out of certain items including specialty foods because of the fear that the coronavirus could potentially cause shortages.