NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Leap year, that once in every four years event, is happening Saturday, Feb. 29.
Hotels, stores and restaurants are rolling out special sales.
Krispy Kreme is offering a deal on donuts.
Olive Garden will have discount on take home meals.
Great Wolf Lodge and Motel 6 are discounting rooms for a limited time.
Reebok and Topshop will have sales across their websites.
