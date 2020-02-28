Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Activists rallied Friday at National Grid‘s pipeline construction site in Brooklyn.
A group of protesters temporarily shut down work at the site in North Brooklyn.
They want National Grid to stop its plan to extend a natural gas pipeline through Bushwick, Williamsburg and Greenpoint.
The utility says the project is not about bringing in additional natural gas but about safety and reliability of its system for existing customers in Brooklyn.
The NYPD arrested at least 10 protesters.