NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state’s ban on plastic bags is close to taking effect.

Starting on Sunday, retailers in New York state will no longer be using single-use plastic bags.

If you choose to use paper, stores can now charge a five cent fee for each paper bag.

Lawmakers say the new regulations are meant to get people to switch not to paper but to reusable bags.

  1. Terry M says:
    February 28, 2020 at 10:43 am

    The biggest complainers are the careless ones.
    Too bad so many did not care to properly dispose of plastic bags. I have been using cloth bags for many years, and it is very easy to do.

