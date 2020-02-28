Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state’s ban on plastic bags is close to taking effect.
Starting on Sunday, retailers in New York state will no longer be using single-use plastic bags.
Watch: Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia On Plastic Bag Ban
If you choose to use paper, stores can now charge a five cent fee for each paper bag.
Lawmakers say the new regulations are meant to get people to switch not to paper but to reusable bags.
The biggest complainers are the careless ones.
Too bad so many did not care to properly dispose of plastic bags. I have been using cloth bags for many years, and it is very easy to do.