By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Winter’s grip is strong today. This morning is a cold one with temps starting off in the lower 20s but feeling like the teens around the area.
Skies will cooperate as they are mostly clear, but the winds return today, and they are gusty! We can expect the air to feel below freezing for much of the day.
Saturday is still cold and a little breezy, so it’s the “worse” half of the weekend. Sunday is better with temps in the 40s and more sunshine.
Temps could hit 60 degrees (or close to it) by midweek. However, the chance for rain returns with it. Have a good one!