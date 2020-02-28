Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! Despite some sunshine, temps in the low 40s will feel like the 20s for much of today thanks to a brisk breeze. It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but still some gusts to 30 mph at times.
We’re looking at another cold night with temps in the 20s. You’ll definitely want the extra layers if you’ll be out late tonight. By Saturday morning, wind chills will once again be in the teens for many.
The weekend is looking pretty decent! Saturday will be the colder half with a mix of sun and clouds and temps only in the 30s, feeling like the 20s. We’re back into the low 40s for Sunday with plentiful sunshine.
If you’re not a fan, the forecast has something for everyone. We’re back into the 50s (and even 60 for some!) next week. However, the rain threat does return with the milder temps.
Have a great weekend!