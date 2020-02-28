Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City Council member is introducing legislation to force the city to provide NYCHA residents with resources to help remove mold from their apartments.
Last November, the feds created the position of a mold overseer for NYCHA. That person has the power to intervene for residents.
City Council member Ritchie Torres says NYCHA has a history of not effectively addressing mold problems.
“When residents call, there’s no guarantee that NYCHA will inspect. And when NYCHA inspects, there’s no guarantee that NYCHA will repair. And when NYCHA repairs, there’s not guarantee that they will complete the repairs, or do it effectively to prevent the recurrence of mold,” Torres said.
Torres says a call center is currently available to residents in more than two dozen developments. It will be available to all NYCHA tenants by July.