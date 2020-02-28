Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wants to be New York City’s next mayor.
He served in the NYPD for 22 years, and once he retired at the rank of captain, he began his second career in public service.
Adams joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
