LONDON (CBSNewYork) – A Prince of New Jersey and a Prince of England got together at one of the royal houses of studio recording on Friday, all for a good cause.
Prince Harry, soon to back away from his royal duties, met with Jon Bon Jovi at the legendary Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles recorded their iconic later albums.
The meeting followed the recording of a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games, a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.
Bon Jovi was re-recording his 2019 single “Unbroken” in aid of the foundation that oversees the sporting event founded by Harry. The song was created to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Afterward the Duke of Sussex and Bon Jovi posed for photos on the famous crossing outside Abbey Road Studios, joining two members of the Invictus Games Choir in a nod to the cover of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album.