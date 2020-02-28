



There’s a renewed push for safety legislation in New York City, following a string of pedestrian deaths this week, including two children.

A 74-year-old woman is also hospitalized after being struck by a car overnight in Bayside, Queens. She is expected to survive but suffered injuries to her arms, legs and face.

Police said the driver, who stayed on the scene, was changing lanes around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he tried to hit the brakes but didn’t stop in time.

“It’s horrible. There’s a lot of reckless driving around here,” Bayside resident Dennis Karagounis told CBS2. “Something needs to be done.”

Deadly Week On NYC Streets

Feb. 27: 7-year-old Payson Lott killed while crossing street with mother at Pennsylvania and Blake avenues in East New York, Brooklyn.

Feb. 26: 39-year-old Baleriano Mondragon Trinidad struck by two vehicles at Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue in the Bronx.

Feb. 25: 10-year-old Patience Albert killed by school bus walking to school with brother at Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street in East New York, Brooklyn.

Feb. 24: 59-year-old woman struck at Sampson Avenue and East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx.

Feb. 23: 88-year-old Dolores SoHo killed at 48th Avenue and Bell Boulevard in Queens.

Feb. 23: 26-year-old Jose Contla struck by hit-and-run driver at 19th Avenue and 86th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

A group of street safety advocates and elected officials feel the same way. They’re expected to announce new safety legislation after six people, including two children, were struck and killed in the city this week alone. That brings the year’s total to 22 pedestrian deaths, according to Transportation Alternatives.

“It’s very sad, very heart-wrenching,” said Kesha Hicks, who lives in East New York, Brooklyn, where two kids were killed days apart.

Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a Jeep SUV running over a 7-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother Thursday morning. The two had the green light and were struck in the crosswalk at Pennsylvania and Blake avenues.

Both mother and son were taken to Brookdale Hospital, but the boy didn’t make it.

“It’s just crazy, because he’s a cool little dude,” neighbor Aaron Fedii said. “I just wish the family strength, just give them the strength, because that’s real sad.”

Two days prior and two miles away, 10-year-old Patience Albert was hit and killed by a school bus while on her way to school with her brother.

The drivers in both deadly incidents face charges, including failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Police said there’s no apparent criminality in the latest accident in Queens.