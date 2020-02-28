NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A juror from Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial is shedding light on how the group reached its verdict.
Juror No. 9, identified as Drew, spoke exclusively with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”
“Nothing simple about,” he said.
The jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty of two felony sex crimes. They did not find enough evidence to convict the 67-year-old of the most serious charges, including predatory sexual assault.
“It wasn’t rape in the first degree. There was no physical compulsion with the threat of bodily harm or death,” Drew said. “But there was no consent given, despite a lack of physical resistance, and a reasonable person should have known that there was no consent given.”
MORE FROM CTM: Emotional Toll | Witness Testimonies | #MeToo Impact
Drew spoke about listening to emotional witness testimony.
“I had a rough moment once. I kind of found myself… holding my head,” he said. “Just sad.”
He said he took the responsibility very seriously and tried to remain impartial.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL
- What Conviction Means For #MeToo
- Legal Expert Breaks Down Verdict
- Manhattan DA Reacts To Ruling
- New York Charges Explained
- A Look Back At The Case
- Full Transcript Of Verdict
“I think a helpful suggestion that I had made was that we take a different seat on each day of the deliberation – not during the trial,” he said. “I think it’s a change in perspective, quite literately, but also if you sit next to the same person every day, it’s kind of an echo chamber of affirmation.”
When asked if he was comfortable with the split decision, Drew said yes.
As for Weinstein, he’s due back in court on March 11 for sentencing. He faces up to 29 years in prison, then additional charges in Los Angeles.