



– There are two suspected cases of the coronavirus in the area as of Saturday, one person in Monmouth County , New Jersey, and another in New York City.

The New York resident recently traveled to Italy and was showing symptoms, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

The person in New Jersey remains hospitalized and in isolation.

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced four presumptive new cases in western states and the stock market has its worst week since 2008.

The CDC said its goal is to have all 50 states testing for coronvirus by the end of next week, but officials with the agency admit they’re worried about a shortage of test kits.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Department Of Health Guidance For Parents | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

Both New Jersey and Connecticut got their OK from the federal government to administer the test, which means local patients will know sooner if they have the virus.

“It’s good that the department of health in New Jersey can do that,” said Sen. Bob Menendez. “I want to make sure we can maximize the universe of who can do the test.”

Testing in New York has not been approved. Local and state health departments say the kits they received from the CDC had problems.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, there is more fear after a second person in California tested positive for coronavirus and doctors have no idea how it happened. A 65-year-old patient had no recent travel history and no known contact with someone who was sick.

“This is a potential community transmission case because we do not have an evidence source of how she was infected,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The deadly virus is also impacting travel. In Italy, where the outbreak is the biggest outside of Asia, popular tourist destinations like Milan and Venice are ghost towns.

Due to safety concerns about the virus, CBS even temporarily suspended production of its popular show “The Amazing Race.” All contestants and staff are headed home.

When an infected person sneezes on a plane, it can spread to up to 10 other passengers,

but travel experts aren’t sounding the alarm.

“Most people think travel in the U.S. is OK, travel to Europe is OK, it changes hourly though,” said travel expert Pauline Frommer.

Back in New York, anything that kills germs is flying off store shelves. At Pasteur Pharmacy in Midtown, hand sanitizers and gloves are selling fast, along with masks.

“Can’t keep them on the shelf,” said Leon Tarasenko. “We’ve sold over 2,000 masks in the last, I would say within the week.”

