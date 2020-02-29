Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby girl on Long Island is 1 in 1,400 “leaplings,” or Leap Day babies.
Mia Fay Bates was born Saturday afternoon at Katz Women’s Hospital at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Northwell Health.
Her parents and her two big brothers could not be any happier as they smiled for photos.
The family hasn’t decided yet if they will celebrate Mia’s birthday on Feb. 28 or on March 1 in non-leap years.