Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Leap Day! It’ll be a chilly February 29th and with a continued NW breeze, it’s feeling more like the 20s despite highs in the upper 30s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, although there will be more clouds as we head into late afternoon. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, with the best bet for that N&W.
It’s cold overnight, dropping into the 20s once again. After a brisk start tomorrow morning, Sunday will make it into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Starting Monday, we get into the 50s and by midweek… 60! The taste of spring does come with the return of showers, though. As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday have the highest rain risk.