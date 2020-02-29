Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Today is the colder and windier half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and temps stuck in the 30s.
We can expect the slightest chance for a snow shower passing, but other than that, it’s a dry weekend.
Skies are much brighter on Sunday, but we start off pretty cold. We get down in the 30s again, but skyrocket up to 42 degrees (I know it’s not THAT warm) but it’s better than 37 degrees.
Rain returns next week, but temps are close to 60 degrees.
OK everyone, have a great weekend, and check in soon!