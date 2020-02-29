Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A group of local children battling cancer walked the runway to raise money for cancer research Saturday.
Pediatric cancer patients from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore took part in a fashion show.
The second annual “Fashion Funds The Cure” was held Saturday afternoon at the Westchester Mall in White Plains.
CBS2’s Tara Jakeway hosted the festivities, which also included a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.