WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A group of local children battling cancer walked the runway to raise money for cancer research Saturday.

Pediatric cancer patients from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore took part in a fashion show fundraiser on Feb. 29, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Pediatric cancer patients from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore took part in a fashion show.

The second annual “Fashion Funds The Cure” was held Saturday afternoon at the Westchester Mall in White Plains.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway hosted the festivities, which also included a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

