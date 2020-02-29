NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, students competed in the Sixth Annual VEX Robotics Competition at Vaughn College in Flushing, Queens.
Sixty-four high school and middle school teams are competing this year.
Their objective is to build a robot that can stack as many cubes as possible to gain points in an allotted time frame. The team with the most points wins, but all students come out on top.
“It helps students who move on into the future and really get ready for college. It’s a high-stress, high-pace tournament and it really puts the kids out there to go above and beyond,” Ryan Tang, a robotics instructor at Vaughn College, said.
“You get team-building skills and also leadership skills. I mean, you really wouldn’t be able to be successful if you weren’t collaborating with other students and teammates,” said Carle Place High School student Michael Fokas.
Saturday’s winner will compete next week in the New York State competition.
Should they win again, they will head to the world championships in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.