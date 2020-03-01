CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If the cold weather is getting you down, take a “culinary getaway” with these recipes.

Ricardo Cardona, head chef for Aura Cocina, shared a few recipes.

Aura Cocina is opening in Williamsburg in mid-March. Cardona is also the head chef for the Yankees.

BLACK SEA BASS CEVICHE (FOR TWO)

  • 8 oz of clean filet of Black Sea Bass
  • 1 red chili slice
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tbsp fresh Thai basil (optional)
  • 2 shallots in julienne
  • 1 cup of leche de tigre **
  • 1 oz yuzu juice
  • 1 lime juice plus zest
  • 1 orange
  • ½ tsp truffle oil
  • Truffle salt
  • Garnish with truffle pop corn, micro cilantro, mixed red and yellow pepper and 1 tsp yellow aji panka puree (optional)

** LECHE DE TIGRE

  • 1 rocoto pepper (stem removed)
  • 2oz fish fresh
  • 2oz fish stock
  • 1/3 cup white onion
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 1 tsp chopped ginger
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • 1 cubanel chili fresh only (optional)
  • 1 cup of ice
  • A pinch of salt
  • Mix all ingredients in a blender

PAPAYA SLAW

  • 1 green papaya julienne
  • 1 seedless cucumber in julienne
  • 2 tbsp sugar palm
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp of fish sauce
  • 1 tsp black sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp carrots julienne
  • 1 small red onion julienne
  • Chopped cilantro
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 1 tbsp toasted peanuts
  • 1 tsp tamarind paste
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce

Marinated the shrimp for two hours, then in a hot skillet seared both sides until is done. Mix all the ingredients for the slaw in a stainless steel bowl. For the peanut sauce, put all ingredients on a mixing bowl for few seconds over a low heat.

THAI LATIN SHRIMP (for two)

For shrimp marinade

  • 10 pcs U-15 shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 1/3 tbsp of garlic chili paste
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tbsp sirracha
  • 1 tsp of chopped cilantro
  • ½ tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp chopped ginger
  • 1/2 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp red curry paste
  • Lime zest

PEANUT COCONUT SAUCE

  • 2 tsp chili paste
  • 4 lime juice plus zest
  • 1 cup peanut butter unsweetened
  • 2 tbsp Peruvian soy sauce
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • ½ cup Thai coconut milk

