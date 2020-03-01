Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If the cold weather is getting you down, take a “culinary getaway” with these recipes.
Ricardo Cardona, head chef for Aura Cocina, shared a few recipes.
Aura Cocina is opening in Williamsburg in mid-March. Cardona is also the head chef for the Yankees.
BLACK SEA BASS CEVICHE (FOR TWO)
- 8 oz of clean filet of Black Sea Bass
- 1 red chili slice
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tbsp fresh Thai basil (optional)
- 2 shallots in julienne
- 1 cup of leche de tigre **
- 1 oz yuzu juice
- 1 lime juice plus zest
- 1 orange
- ½ tsp truffle oil
- Truffle salt
- Garnish with truffle pop corn, micro cilantro, mixed red and yellow pepper and 1 tsp yellow aji panka puree (optional)
** LECHE DE TIGRE
- 1 rocoto pepper (stem removed)
- 2oz fish fresh
- 2oz fish stock
- 1/3 cup white onion
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 1 tsp chopped ginger
- 1 tsp chopped garlic
- ½ cup lime juice
- 1 cubanel chili fresh only (optional)
- 1 cup of ice
- A pinch of salt
- Mix all ingredients in a blender
PAPAYA SLAW
- 1 green papaya julienne
- 1 seedless cucumber in julienne
- 2 tbsp sugar palm
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp of fish sauce
- 1 tsp black sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp carrots julienne
- 1 small red onion julienne
- Chopped cilantro
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1 tbsp toasted peanuts
- 1 tsp tamarind paste
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
Marinated the shrimp for two hours, then in a hot skillet seared both sides until is done. Mix all the ingredients for the slaw in a stainless steel bowl. For the peanut sauce, put all ingredients on a mixing bowl for few seconds over a low heat.
THAI LATIN SHRIMP (for two)
For shrimp marinade
- 10 pcs U-15 shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1/3 tbsp of garlic chili paste
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp sirracha
- 1 tsp of chopped cilantro
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp chopped ginger
- 1/2 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp red curry paste
- Lime zest
PEANUT COCONUT SAUCE
- 2 tsp chili paste
- 4 lime juice plus zest
- 1 cup peanut butter unsweetened
- 2 tbsp Peruvian soy sauce
- 1 tsp fresh ginger
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- ½ cup Thai coconut milk