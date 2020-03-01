



— Health officials announced the first case of the new COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Rhode Island as two new possible infections were identified in New York.

On Sunday, the Rhode Island Department of Health said the person is in their 40s and had traveled to Italy in mid-February. State public health officials are working with the hospital where the unnamed person is currently being treated to ensure all infection control protocols are being followed.

The person tested positive for COVID-19, and those results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation, Dr. Nichole Alexander-Scott, the state’s director of health, said Sunday at a press conference.

“At this point time, the general level of risk for Rhode islanders is low. There is no need for panic, there is no need to be frightened,” Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said at the press conference.

The two pending NYC cases will take 36 to 48 hours to confirm.

The news comes a day after the federal government approved New York to test for coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

“This will expedite wait time and improve NY’s ability to more effectively manage the coronavirus situation as it unfolds,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

The move comes after New Jersey and Connecticut also had testing in those states approved.

The first reported death in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle, prompting the governor of Washington to declare a state of emergency. The U.S. has about 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. Worldwide, the number of people sickened by the virus hovered Friday around 83,000, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

Most infections result in mild symptoms, including coughing and fever, though some can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung disease, are especially vulnerable. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

