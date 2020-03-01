



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Ollie and Pepe.

Ollie is a 10-year-old, 28-pound, housebroken, French Bulldog. Ollie is a dog who enjoys a nice slow walk, but most of all he loves being petted and just taking it easy.

Pepe is a 10-year-old, 7-pound Chihuahua who is housebroken. Pepe is very loving and quiet, he is a little dog with a big heart. Pepe enjoys his walks, having his belly rubbed and just hanging out with you!

For this week’s update we are excited to say that Warrington was adopted by Evelyn and Seth who live in White Plains! They said that as soon as they saw Warrington, they knew he was the one they had been looking for! Warrington’s new name is Earl and he loves his new home, his new bed, his new coat and most of all, his new parents! And they love him!!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.