By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning and welcome to March! We’re waking up with a frigid reminder that we’re still in winter! But heading through the afternoon, expect a slightly warmer finish with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thankfully, winds don’t appear to be as much of a factor tomorrow compared to today.
Tomorrow will start off on a milder note with temps rising into the lower 50s, but there will be some clouds moving in late in the day. Looks like any rain would hold off until after midnight.
Mid-week looks pretty mild compared to yesterday with highs reaching 60 on Wednesday! Unfortunately, looks like we have more chances for rain Tuesday through the end of the week, so make sure you know where your umbrella is!