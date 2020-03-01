Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
There will be a chill in the air to start Monday, but it won’t be as bitter as what we had this past weekend.
Later in the afternoon, expect a mild surge of air thanks to a change in the winds, with temperatures expected to jump up to the mid 50s. Clouds will move in late Monday ahead of our next chance for rain.
Tuesday looks like a damp day with on-and-off rain showers, especially in the evening. It will be mainly cloudy and a bit milder with temps in the upper 50s, and Wednesday will be even more mild with some 60s! It looks like if there is rain it will hit us Wednesday morning, but will clear out by the afternoon.
