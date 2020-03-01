



– If you’re going grocery shopping today, don’t forget those re-usable bags as the state’s plastic bag ban goes into effect.

New York State’s outlawing of most single-use carry-out plastic bags went into effect this morning, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

The ban is aimed at reducing pollution since experts say New York residents use 23 billion of them a year.

Shoppers will have to choose between bringing recyclable bags to stores or, depending on the region, pay 5 cents or more for every “paper” bag they use.

Some say that’s not enough.

“I think if they’re going to charge for bags, they should charge more because I don’t think 5 cents will deter it,” said one woman in East Harlem.

Others don’t want to pay extra for a bag.

“Really, no one is prepared,” said Tyishe Balance, a Soundview resident. “Nobody wants to pay extra money for bags. Nobody got extra money. What if you need that last five cents and you don’t have it because you paid for that bag?”

Watch: Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia On Plastic Bag Ban

Some store owners were worried about the short supply of paper bags and the added cost for businesses.

Some bags will be exempt from the ban, including ones restaurants use to deliver food, bags used for uncooked meat, bulk items such as fruits and vegetables and dry clean or laundry service bags.

“I don’t think this is any better because look at this, it’s already ripped,” said a man coming out of a grocery store in East Harlem.

That point was proved a moment later when the bag tore open and his groceries ended up on the sidewalk.

For the first month of the ban, the city says it will focus more on education than enforcement.

Beginning April 1, businesses could be fined $250 for a first violation and $500 for a repeat.