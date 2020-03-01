Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused in a violent robbery at an Upper East Side train station.
Investigators released this surveillance video of the suspect.
Police say he placed a 49-year-old man in a chokehold before stealing his cell phone, debit card and cash.
The attack happened back on Feb. 12 at the 86th Street and Second Avenue station.
