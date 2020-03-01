NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Uber driver targeted in a violent attack on the Upper East Side has been identifed.
Investigators said 54-year-old said Mohamad Al-Gahaffi, who was also a livery driver, was beaten so badly he was taken to a local hospital with severe head trauma and placed into a coma.
The attack happened around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Police say Al-Gahaffi got into an argument with several passengers near East 62nd Street and Second Avenue.
Things got physical and one of the men allegedly punched the driver in the face, knocking him to the ground.
According to police, the victim. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.
Police are looking for five people, including two women who took off after the attack.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.