NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is recovering after a slashing in midtown that left him with 75 stitches on his face.
Police released these images of the suspect.
Investigators say the suspect slashed the 20-year-old victim on his cheek after an argument turned physical.
It happened in front of Auntie Anne’s on Eighth Avenue near 42nd Street last Wednesday night.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.