Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA worker is accused of spitting on a woman in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA worker is accused of spitting on a woman in Brooklyn.
The incident happened in Boerum Hill in Brooklyn, and now the MTA is investigating.
Cell phone video appears to show the MTA driver exit the bus and chase a woman before spectators said he spat on her.
The woman was with her young child when the incident happened. It’s not clear what started it.
The MTA said that driver has been pulled from service while an investigation takes place.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MTA or 511.