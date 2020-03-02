



– One person is being tested for possible coronavirus infection in New Jersey, but so far there are no confirmed cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state continues to be on high alert, working closely with hospitals and schools to make sure everyone stays safe, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Since a school can be a germy place, some parents are concerned about the spread of coronavirus if anyone tests positive, particularly a child.

Murphy says it is no time to panic, but it is a time to prepare even at home.

“Individuals and families are reminded to plan for childcare arrangements if schools or daycares are temporarily closed,” said Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Christopher Neuwirth.

The education commissioner also says that all school districts are required to have emergency plans in place each school year.

“Districts should have protocol in place provisions for home instruction, in-home or school setting directly or through online services, or contract with another district,” said New Jersey Department of Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet.

If a school is shut down, students may split time at another school while it is disinfected or continue education virtually.

“Whether through online platforms, whether it’s through a lot of communications or Google Docs, Google Drive, a lot of districts have various platforms that can deliver info or instruction via the internet,” said Repollet.

Many districts sent notices home reminding parents to keep kids home if sick and practice proper hygiene: Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, and wash hands with soap and water for more than 20 seconds.

“The CDC also warns us fear anxiety lead towards social stigma towards Chinese or Asian Americans,” said Repollet. “Let us make sure we are better than that, because stigma hurts everyone. Bullying in our schools hurt everyone.”

Schools are required to immediately report any possible cases to the state. The Health Department stresses that the threat to the general public is very low.