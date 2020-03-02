



– There was a terrifying accident on the George Washington Bridge Monday.

Police say a piece of metal from a dump truck smashed through a car windshield, hitting the driver in the head.

Police sources tell CBS2 the driver is at a trauma center recovering from a severe head injury. He was driving on the the upper level towards New Jersey when it happened.

The images are jarring: Pieces of metal on the hood of the black Chrysler 200. Some made it all the way into the back sear. Port Authority Police say the accident happened around 10:45 a.m.

Drivers told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon it’s terrifying to hear about something like that.

“It’s awful. It sounds like a tragic accident,” driver Allen Millburn said. “I’m hoping that’s a freak accident, and not a daily common occurrence.”

Sources tell CBS2 the 28-year-old driver from the Bronx was rushed to Hackensack University Hospital with head injuries, kept alive in part by EMS crews from Fort Lee and Englewood.

“Especially when I see trucks in front of me with, like, different loads. If I see them like that, I just move around to the other side, because I don’t want something like that to happen to me,” said driver Jesus Torres.

For now, Port Authority detectives believe the debris came from the undercarriage of a red dump truck. They’re now going through surveillance video in hopes of tracking it down.

“Hopefully, when you’re driving, you don’t have to be worried about something like that,” a driver named Terry said. “Every once in a while, a pebble will jump up and hit the windshield, but I’ve never experienced anything like that.”