ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A four-alarm fire ripped through a building next to Newark Liberty International Airport.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his shoulder.
The flames broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Truck Center on North Avenue East.
As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the facility repairs trucks and vans and stores a number of vehicles.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the building.
Elizabeth Fire Chief Thomas McNamara said it’s likely a total loss.
“We had explosions on the inside, which was probably caused by flammable liquids, fuel tanks on vehicles and quite a bit of that inside,” he said. “We had explosions with the vehicles, gasoline runoff, diesel fuel runoff, you know, igniting. We did have a collapse in the rear. So the age of the structure and the amount of fire we had weakened the structure.”
No one was inside at the time, but there were more than a dozen trucks there.
Officials said the fire is not causing any delays at the airport, but drivers should expect some traffic issues until the scene is cleared.