JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Multiple people were injured after a serious crash in Nassau County.
It happened on Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach, and forced the closure of at least two eastbound lanes.
Police say a Lamborghini was traveling on the road at about 3:30 p.m. when it careened through a fence and struck a white SUV.
There’s no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.
At least one person appears to have been taken from the scene by medical helicopter.
An investigation into the crash is underway.