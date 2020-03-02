



– Police in New Jersey are warning residents about two Amazon scams targeting people of all ages.

Police are saying it has been difficult to track down and arrest these scammers since most of the time they are international, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

Investigators are calling it the first scam the “Prime Subscription Scam” in which a phony caller says the person’s Prime Subscription or other order “was purchased fraudulently and that they need remote access the person’s computer in order to fix a security flaw that will prevent it from happening again.”

The scammers have the recipient download an application called TeamViewer and disable all virus software programs, then ask the targeted victim to log-in to their online banking accounts.

By the end of the process, the scammer gets complete access to the person’s money and information.

The second phone scam directs people to a website that looks exactly like the Amazon website, but it’s fake. That’s when targets are asked to re-enter personal information including bank account details.

“It’s a pretty legitimate scam in terms of how authentic it looks,” said Roxbury Police Chief Marc Palanchi. “If it comes across now you almost have to assume it’s a scam until you prove it’s not, that’s the safest approach we tell our people to take.”

To report suspicious e-mails, phone calls or webpages, Amazon has a set up an online page for customers: https://amzn.to/3cnS1r1