Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a chilly start, temps will climb into the 50s for this afternoon, possibly even hitting 60 for some. A mix of sun and clouds early on will give way to more clouds as our next system approaches from the west.
It’s cloudy overnight with a few light showers moving through. You’ll want to grab the umbrella just in case if you’re going to be out late, especially after midnight. Temps won’t be nearly as cold, bottoming out in the 40s by sunrise. Any showers should be gone before the morning commute.
For Tuesday, it’s looking like an overall cloudy day as temps approach 60 degrees once again. A round of showers likely moves through in the afternoon, with the threat continuing into the evening.
We should clear out for Wednesday. Have a great day and enjoy the mild temps!