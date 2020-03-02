CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were hurt after a fire broke out at an apartment building on the Upper West Side Monday morning.

The FDNY says the fire started in a chair about 6:30 a.m. at 25 West 68th Street and was quickly brought under control.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

The two people hurt suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

