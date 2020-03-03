Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has arrested a man armed with a pellet gun who was on the roof of a Brooklyn building.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has arrested a man armed with a pellet gun who was on the roof of a Brooklyn building.
The man was spotted on the roof of 19 Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody around 11:20 a.m.
The suspect was wearing all black.
BREAKING NOW: Active police scene in Brooklyn. Reports of a man with a gun. NYPD sniper in place on Bedford Avenue rooftop. Stay tuned to @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/xkt34E7GWv
— Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) March 3, 2020
There are no injuries reported.
Great job by #NYPD ESU quickly apprehending a suspect who was reported to be armed with a gun. The male on the roof was safely taken into custody and was in possession of a Airsoft rifle. pic.twitter.com/Ccy5UkkZUP
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) March 3, 2020
Police are talking with the suspect to determine a motive.