NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has arrested a man armed with a pellet gun who was on the roof of a Brooklyn building.

The man was spotted on the roof of 19 Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody around 11:20 a.m.

The suspect was wearing all black.

There are no injuries reported.

Police are talking with the suspect to determine a motive.

