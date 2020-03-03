



Police say they’re searching for the suspects who scammed dozens of victims in the past two months.

A total of 27 cases have been reported. The victims, many of them elderly, lost thousands of dollars.

One of the latest incidents happened on Feb. 22 near Trinity Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Investigators said a 94-year-old woman was told her grandson had been arrested, hospitalized and needed money. She allegedly complied with the suspect’s instructions to go to a bank and make a withdrawal, handing over $8,500.

Newly released surveillance from the NYPD shows a man on the phone speaking to a woman, who hands him an envelope, which he walks off with. It was one of several incidents caught on camera in the past two months.

Investigators said the suspects call the victims, stating their loved ones are in trouble and need money for bail or lawyers. The suspects then allegedly arrange a pick-up, going to the victims’ homes or meeting them somewhere to get the money, collecting anywhere from $3,000 to nearly $10,000.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the victims range in age from the 50s to over 90 years old. The incidents took place in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Police reported 15 back in January, and 12 more have been added since.

Investigators said no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.