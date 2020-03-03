Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced the start of construction on a new Hudson-Bergen light rail project.
It will extend service from the West Side Avenue station across Route 440 to a new terminal.
The connection will support Jersey City’s planned development on the Hackensack River waterfront.
“It will enable Jersey City to maximize the potential of the Hackensack River waterfront area for smart redevelopment and economic revitalization, creating new places for residents to live, work, shop and play,” Murphy said.
“It’s gonna become the largest mixed-use residential development in the entire region. It will be about 7,000 units, of which 35% will be affordable housing at different levels,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.
The extension is expected to cost around $220 million.