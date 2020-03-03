



As the Brooklyn real estate boom continues with new construction, it’s still often the historic homes that have a real “wow” factor.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge toured one of these special properties in Park Slope for this week’s Living Large.

The limestone mansion sits on the corner, just steps away from Prospect Park. No. 17 on Prospect Park West has a distinctive presence, with a deeply detailed façade and immaculate exterior.

The story really gets started once you step inside.

“This is probably one of the most beautifully preserved houses in maybe all of New York City,” said Lindsay Barton Barrett, of Douglas Elliman. “It was built in 1899.”

Looking at the house today, you can’t help but think that the past 120 years have been kind to the property.

The interior details are striking – from the richness of the floors, to the depths of the coffered ceilings.

“The woodwork is one of the things that really distinguishes houses of this scale and quality,” Barrett said.

The mahogany paneling and detail are rich but not imposing.

“You’re surrounded by history but you’re not wedded to it,” said Barrett.

The living room has a stunning mix of old and new. Its vast proportion is apparent by the incidental appearance of a grand piano.

There’s also an enormous sense of space in the formal dining room.

“You get amazing light streaming in,” Barrett said.

There are more details to explore, including one of the home’s five fireplaces. There’s also a butler’s pantry with a working dumbwaiter.

The main kitchen is downstairs.

Another highlight is a four-inch marble slab on the enormous island.

A family room flows seamlessly, and there’s access to the garden.

Another surprise is a custom-built 600-bottle wine cellar downstairs.

“This is built under the stoop,” Barrette said.

There are seven bedrooms and three bathrooms on the upper floors – each distinct in design and architecture. The oversized master has been painted for a serene feel, but the unique dressing area has the original rare bird’s eye maple woodwork.

To live large at 17 Prospect Park West will cost you $12.9 million.

At one time, the house was listed as the most expensive property in Brooklyn. It was also owned by actress Jennifer Connelly.