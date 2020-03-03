NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers are cleaning subways, buses and stations to contain the coronavirus in New York City.
Transit officials say new protocols will ensure the entire fleet is disinfected every 72 hours.
MTA workers, armed with face masks and cleaning supplies, are sanitizing the city’s most used surfaces, including MetroCard machines, turnstiles and handrails.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
- Dr. Max Answers Frequently Asked Questions
- What’s Being Done To Stop The Spread
- How One Local Hospital Is Preparing
- Expert On Disaster Preparedness
- Clearing Up Some Confusion
- Doctor Talks Prevention Tips
City officials say riders shouldn’t be surprised if they smell bleach, it’s part of the new cleaning method.
“I’m thrilled to hear that the city is actually taking part and doing something proactive to keep people from getting the flu or the coronavirus,” Manhattan resident Marc Schwartz told CBS2.
“I’m happy that they’re being vigilant and they’re protecting the public,” said Long Island resident Daniel Yomtobian.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NYC Guidance For Students | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
Containment is top of mind after the state’s second case was confirmed Tuesday.
A 50-year-old man who lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan is hospitalized in serious condition.
The state’s first patient – a 39-year-old female health care worker – remains isolated at her Manhattan home after returning from Iran.