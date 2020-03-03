Comments
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey state troopers dragged a driver from his burning truck seconds before it exploded Monday.
It happened on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township.
The troopers say the tractor trailer ran off the side of the highway and slammed into a guardrail before bursting into flames.
One of the troopers was actually on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash and stopped to help.
The driver suffered some minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.