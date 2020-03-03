Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Showers spill in this afternoon and linger into at least the first half of the rush. It will be unseasonably warm, too, with temperatures peaking at around 60°.
Another round of showers will move in tonight with perhaps a rumble or two here and there. These will exit by the early overnight hours and make way for clearing through dawn.
Then we’ve got a windy Wednesday on tap as we find ourselves on the backside of the exiting low. Outside of the winds, expect more sunshine with highs in the mid-50s.
It should look pretty good into Thursday as high pressure gets a firm grip on the area. Highs that day will be just a touch cooler in the low 50s.